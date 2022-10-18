Colts’ Matt Ryan passed Dan Marino on all-time passing yards list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan moved ahead of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino on the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader list in the Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Posting a season-high 389 passing yards on Sunday in the 34-27 win at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ryan is now seventh on the list with 61,500 career passing yards.

It was an accomplishment that Ryan doesn’t take lightly.

“I’m proud of that. You know, I’ve gotten to know Dan (Marino) since I got into the league back in 2008. And I love him. You know, he’s a fun guy to be around,” Ryan said after the game Sunday. “He was like the ultimate guy when I was growing up. He would sling it, you know? And I remember the first time I met him, he’s like, ‘Hey, no matter what happens, man, keep slinging it.’ And I was, like, 23 (years old) at the time. And I was, like, that’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard. Somehow, someway, here I am 37 (years old) and still remember him saying that to me about 15 years ago. You know any time you’re mentioned in the same breath as Dan, it’s pretty cool and I’m proud of that.”

Longevity and success are key components to accomplishing a feat like this, and Ryan has had both throughout his 15-year career. However, he may not be done moving up the list this season.

Holding the No. 6 spot on the list is former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who currently has 63,440 career passing yards. Ryan needs only 1,940 passing yards to take that spot on the list.

Considering that Ryan is currently second in the NFL with 1,765 passing yards, behind only Josh Allen, there’s a pretty good chance he takes the spot from Rivers.

