Colts’ Matt Ryan, Parris Campbell building quick rapport

Entering his fourth season, the Indianapolis Colts are hoping wide receiver Parris Campbell can stay on the field enough to make an impact with new quarterback Matt Ryan taking over the offense.

Campbell has been limited to just 15 games across three seasons since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Freak injuries have taken hold of the narrative to begin his career.

But Campbell has been healthy throughout the 2022 offseason and now the start of training camp. It’s already proving to be a positive development for the Colts as he has developed a solid rapport with Ryan.

“They have. Matt (Ryan) has done a great job of getting with all of our guys, throwing extra in the offseason. Over the summer he got with some of our guys here and there,” said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of the duo. “The biggest thing for him is that Matt communicates what he wants, so no mistake goes uncoached there so he’s coaching him up. So, they’re getting on the same page a lot quicker.”

The pads haven’t come on yet and a player like Campbell, whose game relies on speed and elusiveness, is going to shine when there’s no contact. But we have seen flashes before of what Campbell can do.

His first official game with Philip Rivers in 2020 ended with him leading the team in both receptions (6) and receiving yards (71) during that Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campbell’s speed is a unique trait for the Colts to have in the offense, and it has shown throughout the offseason workouts and the beginning of training camp.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for, we’ve been waiting for him to get healthy as he is. This is his year for him to kind of show out, we’re ready for that. He’s been looking great, he’s had a great offseason,” Brady said of Campbell. “He’s had a great few days here. I think he’s made some nice catches, run some great routes. You can feel his speed out on the field. So, we’re excited about that and just continue to take it day-by-day.”

Story continues

Campbell himself has felt a palpable difference in the way practice has been going with Ryan under center, especially when it comes to the tempo on the offensive side of the ball.

“Man, it’s been fast I’ll tell you that. I saw the quote that Frank (Reich) said that we got the same amount of plays in but finish ten minutes early. I think that’s crazy. Matt (Ryan) has been commanding the entire offense and he’s really been pushing the pace,” Campbell said. “One, I think that is getting us in great condition, but two also I think that is going to be at our advantage come season time, so it’s been good.”

The fourth-year wideout is competing for a starting role in the offense, and he may be on his way to solidifying it if his strong training camp continues.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts re-sign DT Caeveon Patton Yannick Ngakoue bringing unique personality to Colts camp Colts' DeForest Buckner dealing with back injury

List

7 takeaways from Day 2 of Colts training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire