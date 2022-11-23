Colts’ Matt Pryor (illness) released from hospital

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor missed Sunday’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the day in the hospital due to an illness that caught him late in the week.

Fortunately, Pryor has since been released from the hospital and is on the mend according to interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who spoke with reporters Monday.

“Pryor woke up Sunday feeling ill, the medical team thought it would be best to send him to the hospital to get evaluated. He did that, was there yesterday and then was released and is feeling better,” Saturday said.

It’s encouraging to see that Pryor’s health is getting better. Anytime a player is sent to the hospital due to an illness is usually a scary time, but it appears he’ll be ready to join his teammates soon.

Pryor has been working has the backup right guard after losing starting spots both at left tackle and right guard this season. Since Saturday took over as interim head coach, the Colts have been rolling with rookie Bernhard Raimann on the blind side and second-year Will Fries at right guard.

