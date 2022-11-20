Colts’ Matt Pryor in hospital with illness

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor is reportedly in the hospital due to an illness and will not play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

While Pryor lost his starting roles this season (left tackle and right guard), he has been serving as the backup right guard to starter Will Fries.

However, there was a chance Pryor would start if right tackle Braden Smith would be inactive. Smith is dealing with a back injury and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

With Pryor out Sunday, the Colts will have to rely on Smith (if active) and likely veteran Dennis Kelly.

#colts OL Matt Pryor is in the hospital this morning with an illness I’m told. He will be inactive today vs the #eagles. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2022

There has been a pretty contagious bug going around the Colts’ facility this week as Kenny Moore II started the week with an illness but was taken off the final injury report. Meanwhile, linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. popped up on the injury report and were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

If Smith can’t play, it’s likely the Colts turn to the veteran Kelly.

