Colts’ Matt Pryor earned starting left tackle spot

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Pryor has earned the starting left tackle role on the offensive line, according to head coach Frank Reich on Sunday.

In speaking with reporters following the second preseason game, Reich mentioned how Pryor has earned to keep the starting role going into the start of the season.

“I feel like Matt has deserved and earned the spot that he’s in right now as the No. 1 left tackle. He’s done a good job,” Reich said. “I thought it was great for him to get a little bit of extra work this week and given that he was newer to the lineup than everybody else. I like the progress that he’s making, and I feel good about the opportunity for him going forward.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the development that unfolded throughout the offseason and training camp. Since re-signing on a one-year deal, Pryor has been essentially the only player to take snaps at left tackle with the first-team offense.

The Colts still believe third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann can eventually take over the starting role, but the job is Pryor’s to lose going into the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“No, I think Matt’s done a good job and I think he’s given us a lot of confidence in him going into this week and into the season,” Reich said. “I think that’s our mindset right now.”

So going into the dress rehearsal, Pryor will be joining a starting offensive line that includes Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter and Braden Smith.

