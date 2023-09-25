Colts’ Matt Gay went ‘blackout mode’ in historic Week 3 game

Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay made NFL history during the 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite the brutal weather conditions, Gay was in a different mode. He converted all five of his field-goal attempts Sunday, four of which were over 50 yards.

It was the first time in NFL history a kicker converted four field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more. Gay said after the game he was in what he dubbed “blackout mode.”

“In that blackout mode, you just jog on, kick it and jog off,” Gay said after Sunday’s game. “That’s the mindset I like to have. I don’t like to think too much about what’s going on, think too much about anything. Thoughts can come in and get you off, as opposed to just being in the moment, being unconscious.”

The Colts were able to score just one touchdown, but Gay made sure to keep them in the game by connecting on a 31-yard field goal, a 54-yard field goal and three 53-yard field goals.

He hit the game-tying field goal with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Then after a punt and turnover on downs in overtime, Gardner Minshew was able to put the Colts in field-goal range on their third drive.

Gay smoked his final 53-yard attempt, vaulting the Colts to a massive upset win on the road and putting them in sole possession of first place in the division through Week 3.

“For me, it’s like, I couldn’t tell you what happened,” Gay said. “I don’t remember the snap, the hold. The snap goes, then I go, I’m looking up and I see the ball. For me, that’s a good sign when I’m not thinking about anything, I’m just back there kicking. It means I’m fluid, I’m just going, reacting.”

The Colts signed Gay to a massive contract—relative to the position—this offseason exactly for games like this.

The offense wasn’t without its issues with the absence of quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly, but Gay was able to provide a massive boost for the entire team with a historic performance.

