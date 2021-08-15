Colts’ Matt Eberflus misses preseason opener due to COVID-19 reasons

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will miss the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to COVID-19 related reasons, the team announced Sunday.

It isn’t clear what the case is for Eberflus, whether he tested positive or is a close contact to someone who did. Regardless, he will be unavailable for the opener against Sam Darnold and the Panthers offense.

Taking his spot as the defensive coordinator for the Colts on Sunday will be safeties coach Alan Williams.

Related