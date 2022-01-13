Colts’ Matt Eberflus to interview for Bears HC job on Monday

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will interview for the Chicago Bears head coach job on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bears have taken a keen interest in the Colts as they look to replace both their general manager and head coach. Eberflus is one of the options they are looking at to replace former head coach Matt Nagy while the Bears have also requested to interview Ed Dodds and Morocco Brown to replace former general manager Ryan Pace.

The #Bears are doing head coach interviews along with GM interviews, and #Colts DC Matt Eberflus will speak with Chicago brass on Monday for their vacant HC job, source said. One of the top defensive minds around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this job is appealing enough for Eberflus to leave the Colts. He’s had opportunities in the past but decided to stick with Indy.

The Bears have some promising pieces on both sides of the ball, starting with quarterback Justin Fields.

Regardless, this will be something to watch as Eberflus goes for his first interview of the offseason.

