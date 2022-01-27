Colts' Matt Eberflus impressed Bears with dynamic interview

Eberflus impressed Bears with dynamic interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach.

Just two days after Ryan Poles was hired as general manager, he had landed on Colts' defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Bears search committee, before Poles was brought in, had narrowed the finalists down to Eberflus, Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn. There was some thought Poles would bring in new candidates or re-visit candidates not scheduled for a second round interview.

But Poles acted quickly and chose Eberflus over two candidates with head coaching experience that led teams to Super Bowl appearances.

So how did Eberflus beat out more established candidates? Was it because of Bill Polian's presence and his ties to the Colts?

"I mean, this was someone who emerged pretty quickly as a very, very strong candidate," Ian Rapoport said on the NFL Network. "And it's not just because Bill Polian and his ties to the Colts and Polian pushing Eberflus.

"Yes, I would say maybe that initially got him on the list, but his interview was really good, and it was immediately decided that he was going to be a finalist just based on how dynamic he was in the interview, his sort of innovative thoughts on team building and the kind of teacher that he is."

The Bears' long-term franchise identity is tied into defense, and Eberflus can help elevate that unit. Under Eberflus, Darius Leonard and the Colts defense has had strong seasons every year.

The concern is what this means for the development of Justin Fields and an offense that has struggled for years.

