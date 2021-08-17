Colts’ Matt Eberflus had breakthrough COVID-19 case

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus had a breakthrough COVID-19 case, head coach Frank Reich told the media on Monday.

Eberflus, who is fully vaccinated, had to miss Sunday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. We now know he tested positive for COVID-19, but Reich said he is asymptomatic and feeling great.

“Yeah, no definitely we do talk about. It is on our mind. It – like you said – was a breakthrough case, fully vaccinated. We know that happens occasionally, but we still know and believe that it is better to be vaccinated because the symptoms are lessened from what I’m hearing,” said Reich. “I talked to Flus (Matt Eberflus) this morning, he is asymptomatic, feeling great. So, feel really good about that and obviously just want him to take care of himself.”

If anyone knows about breakthrough COVID-19 cases, it’s Reich. The third-year head coach dealt with that to open training camp at the end of July.

While Eberflus quarantines, the team will continue to prepare throughout the preseason for their second matchup, which will be a road game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

“We’re following every protocol that we can. We will continue to be stringent upon that and just do the little things right. At the same time, continue to stay focused on getting prep,” said Reich. “We’re going above and beyond – even with the other defensive coaches who were kind of close contact. We’re going above and beyond the protocols and just testing them and making sure nothing leaks through for days afterwards – so stuff like that. We know it’s here. This thing isn’t going to go away anytime soon probably so we’re going to continue to take a responsible approach as an organization and try to do the right thing.”

Because he is asymptomatic, Eberflus is likely to be out 10 days from the positive test, which means he can potentially return midway through next week.

Safeties coach Alan Williams filled in for Eberflus during the preseason opener and likely will do so while the defensive coordinator is out.

