Colts’ Matt Eberflus (COVID-19) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returned to the team Wednesday for practice after missing more than a week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Eberflus, who is fully vaccinated, had a breakthrough case that kept him away from the team. Similarly to head coach Frank Reich at the beginning of training camp, Eberflus was asymptomatic.

The fourth-year defensive coordinator wound up missing the first two games of the preseason because of the league’s protocols but is expected to be ready for the finale against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

Colts last camp day indoors. And Matt Eberflus back pic.twitter.com/WBGLXHDAQy — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 25, 2021

With Eberflus back on the field, Alan Williams will go back to his regular role as safeties coach.

