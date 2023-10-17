Colts mascot Blue pays up on lost bet after Jaguars win

Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue took his lumps Tuesday, two days after the Jacksonville Jaguars handed his team a 37-20 loss.

On Friday of last week, Blue bet 1010XL radio host Joe Cowart that Indianapolis would beat Jacksonville. If he won, the mascot would do the outro for every one of Cowart’s shows next week, which undoubtedly would’ve been full of Colts love. If the Jaguars won, Blue would wear a sandwich board that reads “Jaxson is the GOAT” and “DUUUVAL.”

Alas, Blue was out in downtown Indianapolis suffering through the shame:

I’m a horse of my word. I lost a bet to @1010xljoec from Jacksonville @Jaguars radio… pic.twitter.com/GN713IXFAa — Blue (@blue) October 17, 2023

On Sunday, the Jaguars completed a season sweep of Indianapolis and made it nine straight home victories — including one in London — against the Colts.

Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville is no stranger to being on the wrong side of bets, though. A decade ago, Jaxson made the ill-advised decision to bet that the Jaguars would beat the Colts in a 2013 matchup. After a 37-3 blowout loss, the Jaguars’ mascot was shot with 40 paintballs.

All things considered, Blue got off easy.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire