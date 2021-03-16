Colts Marvell Tell, Skai Moore plan to play in 2021 after opting out

Two Colts players are planning on returning to the club in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports linebacker Skai Moore will return. And Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports defensive back Marvell Tell is coming back.

Moore has been with the Colts since signing as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2018. He’s appeared in 10 games — nine in 2018 and one in 2019.

Tell was a fifth-round pick in 2019. He was a key special teams contributor as a rookie, playing 47 percent of Indianapolis’ snaps on the unit. He also played nearly a quarter of the team’s defensive snaps, recording five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

