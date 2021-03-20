Colts in the market for playmaking TE

The Indianapolis Colts have been extremely quiet during free agency to open the 2021 offseason officially, but they are in the market for a playmaking tight end.

Outside of signing defensive end Isaac Rochell, re-signing running back Marlon Mack and tendering a few restricted free agents, the Colts haven’t made many moves.

But head coach Frank Reich went on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week and said the team is in the market for a playmaking tight end.

Frank Reich on @SiriusXMNFL: The Colts are in the market for a playmaking tight end. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) March 17, 2021

The Colts can add some talent in free agency. Though Jonnu Smith and Gerald Everett have signed elsewhere. The Colts could add a player like Dan Arnold, who has shown he can make big plays in the passing game.

With Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox as the returning duo from 2020, the Colts have to add a player into the flex role at tight end. They could still re-sign Trey Burton, who is a free agent, or go after a prospect like Brevin Jordan or Pat Friermuth in the draft.

Getting Carson Wentz viable options is necessary for his success in Indy. The tight end position is one he’s targeted often and it plays a big role in Reich’s scheme. So adding a playmaker to the position should be relatively high on the priority list for the Colts.

