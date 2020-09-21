Colts’ Malik Hooker out for season with torn Achilles
Colts safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn Achilles in the 28-11 win against the Vikings on Sunday. He will miss the remainder of the season. This a brutal blow for Hooker, who entered the season with a lot to prove in a contract year. The Colts didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, which makes him a free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 season. With Hooker now out for the season, the Colts are likely to turn to rookie Julian Blackmon, who played 63% of the snaps in Week 2 and was the main replacement for Hooker