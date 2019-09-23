Colts’ Malik Hooker out 4-6 weeks with torn meniscus

The Colts will play the next month or so without safety Malik Hooker.

Hooker tore the meniscus in his knee and is expected to be out four to six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When healthy, Hooker is a starter who rarely leaves the field, so his absence will be felt by the Colts’ defense. Now the Colts will hope fourth-round rookie Khari Willis can pick up the slack.

The Colts chose Hooker with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He’s in the third year of his rookie contract.