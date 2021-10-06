Colts have major injuries to monitor entering Week 5

Like most teams through the first month of the season, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a bevy of injuries on both sides of the ball. They are not alone in this narrative.

Coming off of their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, head coach Frank Reich said during Monday’s press conference with the media that the team came out with no new injuries to report. That’s encouraging given the situation the Colts are in.

Now entering a prime-time matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, there will be a number of injuries to monitor when the Colts return for practice on Thursday.

Here are the major injuries to monitor throughout the week leading up to Indy’s first prime-time game of the season:

QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

There really isn’t any concern with Wentz and his two ankle sprains. He played his best game of the young season through them and avoided re-aggravating the injuries. But given his history, both recently and throughout his career, his status is still worth monitoring throughout the week.

RT Braden Smith (foot)

This has been a frustrating injury. Smith suffered a foot injury during the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t practiced since. Despite missing three games, the Colts never considered a stint on the injured reserve list because they weren’t sure about the timeline for recovery and opted to err on the side of optimism.

Reich didn’t give an update on Smith during his Monday presser so his status is still very much in doubt in Week 5 unless he returns to practice during the week.

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

The rookie defensive end re-aggravated a previous hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans and was inactive because of it in Week 4. He failed to log a practice leading up to the game against the Dolphins. His involvement will be monitored heavily due to the lack of consistent edge rush the Colts have gotten this season.

S Khari Willis (groin/ankle)

The third-year safety was inactive against the Dolphins after suffering a groin injury in Week 3. He was also listed on the injury report throughout last week with an ankle injury on top of the groin so his status will need to be monitored this week.

CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Enjoying a solid start to his third season, Ya-Sin suffered an ankle injury against the Titans in Week 3 and couldn’t practice leading up to the game against the Dolphins, which forced him to be inactive. Hopefully, Ya-Sin can return this week because the secondary has struggled outside of Kenny Moore.

TE Jack Doyle (back)

The veteran tight end was clearly limited by a back injury that popped up entering Week 4. He played on just 21 snaps against the Dolphins, most of which was run blocking. Even so, Doyle was the highest-graded player on offense in the win. Given how limited he was during the game, though, it’s wise to keep an eye on him this week.

RB Jonathan Taylor (knee)

Taylor was limited all last week leading up to the win against the Dolphins as he dealt with fluid in his knee. It didn’t seem to matter at all after he broke out for 103 rushing yards on 16 carries while punching in his first touchdown of the season—an explosive run of 23 yards. Taylor should be fine but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts were cautious and gave him some rest with the long week.

QB Sam Ehlinger (knee)

This is more just to keep an eye out. Ehlinger is still on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee sprain during the preseason finale but was designated to return last week. The Colts have a 21-day window to activate him, which means he should be returning either this week or the next.

Jacob Eason is still on the active roster but Brett Hundley, who is on the practice squad, is the backup to Carson Wentz. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes when Ehlinger returns.

WR T.Y. Hilton (neck)

Hilton went on the injured reserve list following roster cuts after undergoing a procedure to relieve pain in his neck. Reich told the media that Hilton continues to progress but still isn’t ready to be designated to return just yet. It would be a mild surprise if Hilton returned to practice this week.

