Colts mailbag: Why hasn't the offensive line changed since last season?

The Colts are through the meat of the offseason, from the coaching search to free agency to the draft. They're exchanging pleasantries, mixing rookies with veterans, which is suddenly an important process when a team drafts a quarterback at No. 4 overall.

As Indianapolis starts its first organized training activities practices this week, plenty of questions remain about the timeline, strengths, weaknesses and depth chart on this team.

Let's get into it:

Question: "Do you get the feeling like the Colts are counting on scheme change and coaching to improve offensive line play? The moves they’ve made at O-Line have felt like depth/development plays. Bold move to run it back with a rookie QB and an O-Line that gave up 60 sacks last year." -- Derrick Heldenbrand via Twitter

Answer: It is a bold move, Cotton.

After last year ended and general manager Chris Ballard spoke candidly about the problems that led a preseason AFC South contender to a 4-12-1 season with midseason firings, the No. 1 area he brought up was the offense line. He went at the structure of it, with two starters in new positions. He spoke critically of the demeanor of the group, which came to a head when Nick Foles was injured in New York and Kayvon Thibodeaux was doing snow angels and none of the linemen came to his defense.

So, it's been interesting to see the franchise so far roll back the line that finished last season and was on the field for that moment in New York.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line had a difficult 2022 season, when they gave up 60 sacks and saw a number of changes to the starting rotation.

It's understandable that the Colts didn't want to add much spending to what was the highest-paid line last season. But they also had nine draft picks and chose not to spend any on starting options for the group, which indicates they like what they have coming back. Ballard hasn't wavered in his belief in the importance of line play.

He has some reasons for optimism. The trio of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith keyed the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL just a year and a half ago. The franchise placed too much on them to prop up a left tackle and right guard who had basically never played those positions, but that doesn't mean they can't be a strong group if given competent play around them in those spots and at least a little continuity. The constant changes at the other spots made it impossible to touch that rushing ceiling from 2021, and by the time they had continuity, Jonathan Taylor was hurt.

The group that finished last season from left to right -- Bernhard Raimann, Nelson, Kelly, Will Fries and Smith -- did show improvement once Jeff Saturday arrived and kept the group consistent. Of course, they also had nowhere to go but up. The group never reached an average level, and it's doubtful that this offense can be successful if the sixth-highest-paid offensive line in the game is less than average.

The Colts could sign a veteran to compete this summer with Fries at right guard, like Ballard once did successfully with Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed. Perhaps undrafted Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. can factor into the mix. They did draft BYU's Blake Freeland to offer depth at both tackle spots. But as of today, the starting line is the same as the one that finished last year.

So, can the continuity of personnel, the growth in experience of Raimann and Fries, the arrival of new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., the renewed health of Jonathan Taylor, the growth of the tight ends and the new blocking scheme fix the endless issues that sunk last year's team? Marginal gains in all those areas could be the answer, but it's betting a ton on Sparano and his blocking scheme. He's going to show why some coaches say that the offensive line coach is the most important hire they'll make.

With a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, we'll feel the impact of this group for better or for worse.

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon saw some time in the nickel late last season, which could set him up for a more versatile role this season.

Question: "How is the secondary shaking out? Julian Blackmon was rumored to be a possible CB but I’m sure with the draft he’s staying at FS. Nick Cross and Daniel Scott battle for SS?" -- Thomas Lynch via Twitter

Answer: That is a great question, one that I don't think the Colts have the answers to yet. I know that because I asked Gus Bradley specifically about Julian Blackmon's position last week.

“We’re still looking at those things right now," Bradley said. "We talked in the offseason, and just see how it all kind of plays out. We’re moving guys around right now, see where the best fit for our team is. That will probably be a work in progress as we go.”

Blackmon was a free safety for his first 2.5 seasons, though injuries shortened the sample. He filled in at nickel in the final month last season with Kenny Moore II sidelined. That felt like an emergency move at the time, afforded by Rodney Thomas II's rookie breakout at free safety, and that seems to be the way Blackmon viewed it, too.

Leave me alone dawg😂 https://t.co/dISbXcjCXz — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) March 27, 2023

But with Blackmon entering a contract year in a secondary with many moving parts, it's worth asking the question.

Thomas II and Blackmon are both traditionally free safeties. That's also where fifth-round California rookie Daniel Scott has played and aligns with Marcel Dabo's skill set, if he's able to make the jump after a redshirt year in the international program. Meanwhile, the only true strong safety on the roster is Nick Cross, who is very talented but whom the team didn't trust to play after the first two weeks last season.

In the nickel, Moore II will man the role for a contract season, and behind him, it looks like Tony Brown could be a backup if he cracks the roster.

It'll be interesting to see where they slot Blackmon. He will likely battle for the starting free safety job with Thomas II. But if he isn't the top guy there, we could see him in a more versatile role. The Colts could look into playing more three-safety looks if Blackmon and Thomas II continue to be the most trustworthy options on the back end.

Rodney McLeod is a legitimate loss, and someone will have to step into his void of versatility, communication and leadership. Blackmon seems like the best candidate right now.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was having a strong first training camp last August before his season ended early with a torn ACL.

Question: "What’s going on with Drew Ogeltree? He seemed promising in training camp before the injury." -- Little Jeff Saturday via Twitter

Answer: Ogletree has been rehabbing the ACL since he tore it last August. He was making good progress late last season, and it's worth noting that he's been through this before, having torn an ACL on the other leg while at the University of Findlay. That experience gave him a good roadmap of how to rehab this time around.

The traditional recovery timetable is nine months, which is right about now. Given the voluntary nature of organized training activities, they'll play it safe. But I wouldn't be surprised to see him out there for the mandatory minicamp in June. At worst, he should be completely ready by the time training camp rolls around.

Ogletree could be headed for a sneaky role if he recovers properly. Indianapolis has a crowed tight end room, but Ogletree might be the most well-rounded as a blocker and receiver, which matters a lot for play-action and RPO concepts. He's a sixth-round pick who has yet to play a game, but he's more mature than most you'll find at this stage. Watch for him and Jelani Woods to reshape this position over the next two seasons.

Question: "Is Mike Strachan going to make a push for an increased role in the offense?" -- Terry Obermeyer via Twitter

Answer: Strachan has had an interesting journey with the Colts. He was their seventh-round pick out of Division II Charleston in the 2021 draft, a tantalizing physical prospect at 6-4 and 225 pounds but a raw one coming from a small school. His rookie season quickly turned into a redshirt year, and then he was dealing with an injury that cost some parts of his second offseason.

By early last season, Strachan was seeing some first-team opportunities and had caught the eye of Reggie Wayne, who compared his pure physical talent to Calvin Johnson. It didn't quite click for him last year, though, as he saw just three catches on nine targets and saw 85 offensive snaps after Week 2. Last season was a challenge on the most polished skill players in the Colts offense, with all the changes at quarterback and offensive coordinator. It's natural that the least experienced and most raw among them would have the hardest time.

But the time is coming for Strachan to capitalize on the physical gifts that got him drafted. In two years, he has five catches. So this will be an important offseason to build chemistry with the quarterbacks, sharpen the details of his routes and master the playbook. Those three areas have kept him from the field so far.

If it clicks, he could become the top backup receiver to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside. The Colts are building a passing game on traits, so I believe they will make room on the roster for Strachan if he can earn that trust.

