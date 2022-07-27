Colts made flurry of roster moves before training camp

If you woke up this morning with a little extra pep in your step, it’s likely because the Indianapolis Colts are officially beginning training camp on Wednesday.

After the team reported to camp on Tuesday, the stage is set for the Colts to make their run for the top spot in the AFC South for the first time since 2014.

But before that comes to fruition, the Colts made a flurry of roster moves leading up to training camp. More moves are likely to come during camp between injuries and transactions.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Colts made before the start of training camp:

Placed LB Shaquille Leonard on PUP list

Placed S Rodney McLeod on PUP list

Placed WR Mike Strachan on PUP list

Placed DT Eric Johnson on NFI list

Signed WR Isaiah Ford

Signed WR John Hurst

Waived WR Kekoa Crawford

Waived DT Caeveon Patton

