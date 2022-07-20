Colts’ Madden NFL 23 ratings revealed for WRs, TEs

As the new season approaches, the “Madden NFL 23” ratings for the Indianapolis Colts have been dropping this week.

The video game will be released Aug. 19 and most of the positions groups have been slowly revealing the ratings of players. First up on the list is the tight ends and wide receivers.

Here is the list of release dates of other positions for “Madden NFL 23”:

Tuesday, July 19: Edge rushers

Wednesday, July 20: Running backs

Thursday, July 21: Cornerbacks and D-line

Friday, July 22: Quarterbacks

Friday, July 22: The 99 Club

Friday, July 22: Team ratings

The game has long snapper Luke Rhodes listed as a tight end, which is interesting considering he entered the league as a linebacker before making the switch to long snapper in 2017.

It’s no surprise that Michael Pittman Jr. is leading this group, but even his overall of 83 seems a bit low.

Here’s a quick look at the “Madden NFL 23” ratings for the Colts wide receivers and tight ends:

WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 83 overall

TE Mo Alie-Cox | 75 overall

WR Parris Campbell | 75 overall

WR Keke Coutee | 71 overall

WR Ashton Dulin | 71 overall

WR Alec Pierce | 70 overall

TE Jelani Woods | 69 overall

WR DeMichael Harris | 67 overall

TE Kylen Granson | 65 overall

WR Dezmon Patmon | 64 overall

WR Mike Strachan | 63 overall

TE Andrew Ogletree | 62 overall

WR Samson Nacua | 59 overall

