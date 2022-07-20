Colts’ Madden NFL 23 ratings revealed for WRs, TEs
As the new season approaches, the “Madden NFL 23” ratings for the Indianapolis Colts have been dropping this week.
The video game will be released Aug. 19 and most of the positions groups have been slowly revealing the ratings of players. First up on the list is the tight ends and wide receivers.
Here is the list of release dates of other positions for “Madden NFL 23”:
Tuesday, July 19: Edge rushers
Wednesday, July 20: Running backs
Thursday, July 21: Cornerbacks and D-line
Friday, July 22: Quarterbacks
Friday, July 22: The 99 Club
Friday, July 22: Team ratings
The game has long snapper Luke Rhodes listed as a tight end, which is interesting considering he entered the league as a linebacker before making the switch to long snapper in 2017.
It’s no surprise that Michael Pittman Jr. is leading this group, but even his overall of 83 seems a bit low.
Here’s a quick look at the “Madden NFL 23” ratings for the Colts wide receivers and tight ends:
WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 83 overall
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
TE Mo Alie-Cox | 75 overall
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
WR Parris Campbell | 75 overall
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
WR Keke Coutee | 71 overall
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
WR Ashton Dulin | 71 overall
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
WR Alec Pierce | 70 overall
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
TE Jelani Woods | 69 overall
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
WR DeMichael Harris | 67 overall
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
TE Kylen Granson | 65 overall
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
WR Dezmon Patmon | 64 overall
AP Photo/Justin Rex
WR Mike Strachan | 63 overall
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
TE Andrew Ogletree | 62 overall
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
WR Samson Nacua | 59 overall
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
