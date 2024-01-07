Colts' loss came down to 'a couple of plays'
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor discusses the team's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 18, likely the most chaotic of the season? Matt Harmon lays it all out.
The equipment will be ready Saturday afternoon, hours before Houston's showdown with Indianapolis. Stroud will warm up the same way he has the entirety of this record-breaking rookie season. Here's why his routine has helped so much.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
The Colts lose depth on both sides of the ball and their primary return specialist as they fight for a playoff spot in a competitive AFC race.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
The Steelers won, but saw T.J. Watt ruled out with a knee injury.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
James' frustration led to some blunt answers.
Hopefully your fantasy league has wrapped up by now given the chaos and uncertainty that Week 18 brings. With that said, there's still plenty of intriguing storylines in the regular season finale. Matt Harmon and Jorge Martin go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 18.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.