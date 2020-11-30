Colts lose to Titans, 45-26: The good, the bad and the ugly

The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) find themselves looking to bounce back after a 45-26 drubbing from the Tennessee Titans (8-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans now hold the lead in the division and are in the driver’s seat to finish with a top-four seed in the AFC. The Colts, on the other hand, will be fighting over the next five games for one of the two wild-card spots.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Week 12 loss:

The Good

WR T.Y. Hilton: The Ghost finally had a solid day with four receptions for 81 yards and his first touchdown catch of the season. It was his first touchdown reception in 14 games.

RB Nyheim Hines: He led the backfield in almost every category. Hines played 65% of snaps while taking 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and eight receptions for 66 receiving yards

RT Braden Smith: On his return from a thumb injury, Smith didn’t allow a pressure on 53 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The Bad

First-Half Defense: The Colts allowed 35 points in the first half of the game, essentially burying any chance of a comeback and continuing the notion of slow starts on the defensive side of the ball.

Run Defense: It was tough without DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry and Bobby Okereke. Derrick Henry ran all over the Colts defense to the tune of 178 yards and three touchdowns.

LG Quenton Nelson: On 53 pass-blocking snaps, Nelson was credited with allowing four pressures, including three quarterback hits.

The Ugly

LT Le’Raven Clark: Filling in for the injured Anthony Castonzo, Clark allowed four pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps.

CB Rock Ya-Sin: The second-year corner was essentially benched for parts of the game and Pro Football Focus had him credited with allowing a perfect passer rating in coverage (158.3).