Colts lose starting cornerback Dallis Flowers to torn Achilles

The Colts lost a key defensive player in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Dallis Flowers, who has started all four games at cornerback, suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season.

The 26-year-old Flowers took a long road to the NFL, playing college football first at Grand View and then at Pittsburg State, before he arrived in Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie in 2022. But he made the roster last year and made the starting lineup this year. Now his season is over.

The Colts also announced that Kwity Paye, who has started all four games at defensive end, is in the concussion protocol. Paye played the entire game yesterday but began to feel concussion symptoms afterward.