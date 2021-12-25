Colts lose LB Darius Leonard, others to COVID list before game vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be catching a break in their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts will be missing some starters because of positive tests for COVID-19. They added three more players to their COVID reserve Saturday, including starting linebacker Darius Leonard.

Leonard, safety Khari Willis and receiver Zach Pascal were placed on the COVID list on Saturday. They already are without cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and both starting guards to the COVID list.

Willis is a starter. He has two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 54 tackles on the season. Leonard is a four-time Pro Bowler selected again this season. He has 103 tackles, a league-leading six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Pascal is a starter at receiver. He has 36 receptions for 369 yards and three scores this season.

The Cardinals and Colts kick off at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium tonight.

List

Christmas wishes for Cardinals fans in Week 16

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



