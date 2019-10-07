Colts lose Kemoko Turay for season
When Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay went down on Sunday night against the Chiefs, it looked like a serious injury. It was.
Turay is out for the season with a broken ankle, NFL Network reports.
The Colts selected Turay in the second round of last year’s draft, and he has shown promise as a potential building block of their defense.
But so far, Turay has been only a part-time player, getting 20 percent of defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps so far this season. And now he won’t be back until 2020.
Scroll to continue with content