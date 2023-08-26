Colts lose Danny Pinter for season, another blow to thin offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts offensive line that was already thin behind the starting lineup has lost an experienced reserve.

Danny Pinter broke his ankle Thursday night against Philadelphia and he’s expected to miss the entire season, leaving Indianapolis particularly thin on the interior of the offensive line as the NFL’s annual roster cuts loom.

The Colts, along with every NFL team, must whittle the roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

And the loss of Pinter means Indianapolis has a significant hole at the backup center position behind veteran Ryan Kelly, who has missed most of the past week with a foot injury.

“Danny’s a really good player for us,” Steichen said. “To lose a player like him is really unfortunate for us. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Preseason note: How a check and a throw to Granson shows Richardson's growth in the playbook

Pinter, the Ball State product Indianapolis drafted in the fifth round in 2020, has been Kelly’s primary backup for the past three seasons, starting four games at center and four games at guard in that time, playing 619 snaps.

His best play has come in relief of Kelly at center.

Without Pinter, who was carted off the field in Philadelphia after another player rolled up the offensive lineman’s left leg as he fell, it’s unclear who would move into the middle. Second-year backup Wesley French took over for Pinter in the game, and veteran backup Dakoda Shepley played center in Dallas last season, although he’s spent most of this training camp at guard.

“We’re working through all that right now,” Steichen said. “Wesley’s taken some snaps at center. There’s a couple of other guys we’re looking at. Without naming a whole bunch of guys, but there’s going to be some stiff competition for those backup roles.”

A few of the names the Colts are discussing likely do not play here. The Colts currently hold the fourth-highest priority for waiver claims, and hundreds of players will hit waivers in the next couple of days, opening the possibility that Indianapolis can find someone from other team’s cuts.

Indianapolis has a handful of other injury situations, including some that could complicate the team’s roster decisions.

The Colts placed linebacker E.J. Speed in concussion protocol after Thursday’s game, but two weeks remain before the start of the regular season, and Steichen said Saturday that he expects former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard to be cleared from the concussion protocol soon.

Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents, who missed the entire spring due to offseason wrist surgery and the first two weeks of training camp due to a hamstring injury, injured a hamstring again in the team’s joint practice against the Eagles.

And then there’s running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been granted permission to seek a trade but also remains on the active/physically unable to perform list. If Taylor’s not healthy or traded by Tuesday, Indianapolis could place him on the reserve/PUP to start the season, knocking him out for the first four games.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts lose offensive lineman Danny Pinter for season