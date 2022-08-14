Colts lose to Bills, 27-24: Here’s how Twitter reacted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts dropped the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, as time expired.

The record during the preseason certainly bears no weight going into the regular season, and the month leading up to the first week is all about preparation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ preseason opener:

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories