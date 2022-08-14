Colts lose to Bills, 27-24: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts dropped the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, as time expired.

The record during the preseason certainly bears no weight going into the regular season, and the month leading up to the first week is all about preparation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ preseason opener:

Today was a big step forward for several Colts rookies. Some needed it. Jelani Woods said he loved going against anyone other than his teammates for once 😂 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 14, 2022

It’s to the detriment of the #Colts Offense to have Hines as the primary RB. Limits their creativity, and he doesn’t thrive up the middle. I’d have Lindsay in there, and utilize Hines as you would in the season. — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) August 13, 2022

Some good; some bad, that’s what preseason is about! https://t.co/35OkLCOCjT — KRISTY DEER 🦌 (@KristyDeer) August 13, 2022

Receiver position is still an issue https://t.co/aKXgmAYedv — Anthony Latessa (@AnthonyLatessa) August 13, 2022

Bills 27, #Colts 24 👍🏻

First- and second-team defense

Michael Pittman Jr.

Jelani Woods 👎🏻

Jack Coan

All the other WRs except Alec Pierce

Fourth-string defense — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 13, 2022

Very blah 3 drives for the #Colts starting offense (No Taylor) going against Buffalo's backups. Wideouts do hardly anything, Campbell with a drop. Looks like a healthy quarter for the starters though. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 13, 2022

Nice to see the Colts in midseason form blowing a two-score lead in a game. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) August 13, 2022

Jelani looked good yesterday. Had some really good blocks downfield and the box out rebound touchdown catch. Good to see from the rook. #Colts — Keith A (@Circle_City_93) August 14, 2022

Feel like the linebacker depth chart is pretty solidified. JoJo Domann should be a lock at LB5 and Sterling Weatherford is possible at LB6 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) August 13, 2022

1

1

