Colts lose 38-31 to Bucs: Here’s how Twitter reacted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) had their chances to put away another formidable opponent but eventually collapsed in a 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s a step back but the Colts are still in the playoff hunt with five games (and a bye week) remaining on the schedule. The path will be difficult but they showed they can compete with one of the best teams in the NFL—even if they did blow a 10-point lead.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 12 loss:

1

1

Recommended Stories