Colts lose 38-31 to Bucs: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) had their chances to put away another formidable opponent but eventually collapsed in a 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s a step back but the Colts are still in the playoff hunt with five games (and a bye week) remaining on the schedule. The path will be difficult but they showed they can compete with one of the best teams in the NFL—even if they did blow a 10-point lead.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 12 loss:

If you’re out there pushing team #firereich go ahead and smash that unfollow button, because that’s the dumbest thing since #fireballard, which was the dumbest things since #chuckstay — Chris Blystone (@chrisblystone) November 28, 2021

Zach Pascal has been invaluable for the Colts the past couple of seasons. But he has really come back to earth in 2021. Wide receiver a big need for 2022. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 28, 2021

Colts score 31 points against NFL's top defense, Jonathan Taylor has 20 touches. Half of local Indy sports media: …but just imagine if they had done exactly what the Bucs were dedicated to stopping at the EXPENSE of those 31 points! — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) November 28, 2021

Taylor had 21 touches today that’s actually an above average amount of touches for him…..WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT — Maxx Hotton (@getinHottonhere) November 28, 2021

Colts had Bucs beat UNTIL THEY FORGET THEY HAD JONATHAN TAYLOR https://t.co/jgLVg690NO — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 28, 2021

Y’all aren’t gonna like my story when I’m done with it. I can tell you that right now. Because this is loser talk after a game like today’s. Colts beat themselves, period. https://t.co/1lfV2GnLNd — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 28, 2021

Colts fans, you made me proud today. You really brought it. I wanted this win for us as much as I did for our team. But I’ll want the next home opponent just as much – so rest up and let’s bring it again and #BeatThePats. 💙#ForTheShoe — Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) November 28, 2021

A stat I can't get over: The Colts held Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to 7 catches for 40 yards, 0 TDs and 1 fumble… and gave up 38 points anyway. That's about Tom Brady, and it's about what the Colts don't have to win that kind of chess match. Interesting story coming. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 28, 2021

the post game (even in wins!) discourse on Colts Twitter this year has been especially baffling — Back to Never Hoping (@ColtsAuth_Kyle) November 28, 2021

Did anyone come out of that game thinking the Colts are meaningfully worse than possibly the best team in the NFL? — After Dayo Odeyingbo (@VeveJones007) November 28, 2021

The best game of the Reich era in Buffalo and a week later, one of the worst. No wonder we’re all batsh*t. — JMV1070 (@JMV1070) November 28, 2021

Wentz is way down the list of reasons why the Colts lost https://t.co/wjxBggQgZp — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 28, 2021

Out of the Colts' four turnovers that occurred in regulation, the Bucs scored three TDs and a FG in response, essentially handing them 24 (of their 38) points. The Colts also had three costly penalties (two were DPI) in which Tampa scored within the next three plays. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) November 28, 2021

