Colts lose 27-26 to Lions in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) dropped their second preseason game, 27-26, against the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As expected, the majority of the starters didn’t play for the Colts outside of a few players on both sides of the ball. This was a game that featured the battles deeper on the depth chart.

We should expect to see more of the starters during the final preseason game next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before that gets here, let’s take a look at the game that was:

Final Score: Lions 27, Colts 26

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 3 10 7 6 26 Lions 3 10 7 7 27

The game was over when...

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike scored a two-yard touchdown with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts mustered a comeback drive with undrafted quarterback Jack Coan, who connected with wide receiver Samson Nacua for a 26-yard touchdown. However, the Colts failed the ensuing two-point conversion.

Keys to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The run defense for the Colts, particularly the interior defensive line, struggled mightily. The Lions running backs took 28 carries for 148 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Conversely, the rushing offense for the Colts was just as ghastly. The running backs managed just 30 rushing yards on 16 carries for 1.9 yards per attempt.

The Colts defense on third downs could have been better. They allowed the Lions to convert 10-of-17 attempts on third down, a conversion rate of 59% on the day.

The Colts were outgained 332-291 in total net yards and 24-13 in first downs. All 13 first downs for the Colts came via the air.

3 Stars of the game

AP Photo/AJ Mast

WR Dezmon Patmon: It was a strong day for Patmon after a pretty quiet training camp thus far. He caught five of six targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. QB Sam Ehlinger: The second-year passer continues to shine in the preseason. He was 9-of-11 passing for 136 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.8 passer rating. DL Dayo Odeyingbo: He continues to show flashes as a pass rusher. Odeyingbo led the way with 2.0 sacks while adding two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Story continues

Injuries

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) remained on the PUP list and did not play.

LB Brandon King (hamstring) was ruled out in the second quarter.

DE Kameron Cline left into the locker room for evaluation during the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Quick Hits

AP Photo/AJ Mast

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo had a solid day setting the edge against the run and getting pressure. He finished with a sack and two quarterback hits.

OT Ryan Van Demark struggled in pass protection. The UDFA allowed two sacks on third down against Lions DE Austin Bryant.

WR Mike Strachan is quickly making his way back up the depth chart. He caught all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.

K Jake Verity was perfect as the only kicker for the Colts. He made both of his field-goal attempts (26,40) and both of his extra-point attempts.

QB Jack Coan struggled for much of the game until leading a drive late in the fourth quarter for a touchdown. He finished the day 7-of-11 passing for 83 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 116.9 passer rating.

WR Alec Pierce, WR Parris Campbell, G/C Danny Pinter, LT Matt Pryor and S Nick Cross saw some limited reps despite the starters sitting.

What's next?

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Colts head coach Frank Reich will meet with the media Sunday over Zoom. The Colts will have three practices next week as they prepare for the final preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team has until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to cut five more players from the roster.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire