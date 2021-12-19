Colts lose 1st-round pick after Carson Wentz hits snap count condition

Though it won’t be officially official until the regular season comes to an end, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz essentially met the trade condition for snaps played that turns the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-round pick into a first-rounder during Saturday night’s win over the New England Patriots.

The rest is seemingly just a formality in terms of what the official number will be when it comes to snaps played. It’s not an exact science because we are still dealing with projections over the final three games of the season.

But if things remain relatively the same in terms of Wentz’s playing time and the average of team snaps over the final three games then this matchup against the Patriots is the one that assured the Eagles of a first-round pick.

The conditions

Simply as a reminder of the trade conditions that sent Wentz from Philly to the Circle City, here’s a quick look at the thresholds that need to be met in order for the second-round pick to turn into a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft. Only one of these needs to be met for the condition to come into play.

Wentz plays 75% of all offensive snaps during the 2021 regular season.

Wentz plays 70% of all offensive snaps during the 2021 regular season AND the Colts make the playoffs.

Some quick math

Again, we are dealing with projections here. But we can still come to the conclusion that Saturday night’s game was the nail in the coffin in terms of the first-round pick for the Colts in 2022.

Following the win over the Patriots, the Colts have now played 928 total snaps on offense as a team. That comes out to 66.3 total snaps per game over their 14 games.

If we extrapolate that over the final three games of the season, we get a projected total of 1,127 snaps in 2021. With that, we now know Wentz—according to projections—would need to play 845 snaps if the Colts miss the playoffs and 789 snaps if they make the playoffs.

Neither is official yet, but after being on the field for all 52 snaps on Saturday night, Wentz has now accumulated 906 total snaps in 2021. Using our projected total of 1,127 snaps, Wentz could sit the final three games and still clear both conditions.

Story continues

For the sake of argument, how many snaps would put Wentz under the threshold if he never played another snap during the regular season? The answer is roughly 1,210 snaps played.

The Colts would need to average 94 snaps per game over the next three games to hit that mark. Their season-high is 80 total snaps, which came in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans in an overtime game.

No, the Colts won't sit Wentz

This notion should have been out of our minds from the start. Barring an absolute collapse to begin the season, the Colts never considered sitting Wentz for anything. That became clear when he played 100% of the snaps in Week 3 despite two extremely bum ankles.

The only realistic way Wentz would sit the remainder of the season is if, heaven forbid, he suffered an injury that knocked him out of the final three games. But as we established above, it wouldn’t matter for the sake of the first-round pick.

What this means for the Colts

Battling for a playoff spot, the Colts aren’t thinking about the draft. They are focused on how they can continue their winning ways while sitting atop the wild-card are as the No. 5 seed.

With that said, we know the Colts are one of the teams that believe in building through the draft. It’s a big deal for them. So this is still significant.

The Eagles now have three first-round picks even if the Colts’ selection is trending more toward the back-half of the first round. The Colts will now enter the 2022 draft without a first-rounder, which will be the third time in the last four years that Chris Ballard has been without a first-round pick.

