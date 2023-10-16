Colts take long-term view with Anthony Richardson while considering short-term future

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder after being injured eight days ago. He missed the first of at least four games on Sunday.

The question is whether he will return from injured reserve this season.

He could opt for season-ending shoulder surgery, and coach Shane Steichen was asked whether the Colts will take a longer-term view of their franchise quarterback.

“Yeah, that makes sense,’’ Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “It is a priority. Obviously, we want to do what’s best for him and this organization moving forward. Like I said, we will make the decision when the time is right. We’re still evaluating that process.’’

Owner Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard, Steichen and the medical staff will consult with Richardson and his representation when it comes time to make the decision.

“We’re gathering as much information as we can,’’ Steichen said. “This is a decision that we want to make that’s right for him and the organization . . . for his longevity.’’

Richardson, who is wearing a sling, has remained involved with the team since his injury. He has attended practice and was on the sideline for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

The No. 4 overall pick did not finish three of four starts. He has had a concussion, a bruised knee and a shoulder injury.