Colts local pro day set for April 10

The Indianapolis Colts will host their NFL pro day for local college prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft on April 10.

The local pro days are typically reserved for the lesser-known prospects entering the draft, most of which didn’t get an invite to the NFL scouting combine.

The full list of prospects participating will be updated at a later date.

The #Colts will hold their local pro day next Monday, April 10 in the afternoon. Will update with roster when it becomes available. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) April 5, 2023

The 2023 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET followed by the second and third rounds Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Colts also are set to begin their offseason workout program on the same day.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire