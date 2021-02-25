Colts listed as a top landing spot for WR Allen Robinson

With their new quarterback arriving in Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts must now find ways to build around him. One of the more popular choices is to go after a big free agent wide receiver like Allen Robinson.

Despite his quarterback play, Robinson has been one of the most productive wideouts in the league over the last two seasons. Now, he will want to go to a team with a solidified option behind center, which means the Colts could be in play.

CBS Sports listed the Colts as a top landing spot for the veteran wide receiver in free agency.

You don’t trade for Carson Wentz if you’re not serious about competing in the short term. What better way to welcome the new QB than by pairing him with a new WR? T.Y. Hilton’s uncertain future makes the position doubly important. And Wentz has thrived when he’s had a big, healthy, ex-Bear target before (see: Jeffery, Alshon). It’s a matter of whether they’ll meet his asking price.

It will always come down to money with Chris Ballard. The Colts had a chance to go get Robinson during the 2017 offseason but it seems his contract price then was too high for them.

The same could be the case for the Colts this offseason. Even with as much cap space as they are projected to have, Ballard has a few extensions to hand out and if we’ve learned anything over the last few offseasons, it’s that the Colts aren’t all that into paying a massive contract for a wide receiver in free agency.

The Colts have to build around Wentz, and Robinson would be a fantastic addition across from Michael Pittman Jr. in free agency. But the Colts may not be big spenders at wide receiver this offseason.

