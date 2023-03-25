Colts listed as potential landing spot for WR K.J. Hamler

The Indianapolis Colts added some depth to the slot wide receiver position after signing Isaiah McKenzie in free agency, but Pro Football Focus thinks they could be in the market to add another.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce expected to take the majority of reps on the boundary, the Colts are likely to have a competition for snaps at slot receiver. McKenzie and Ashton Dulin figure to compete for that role as the roster currently stands, but Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson threw another name into the mix.

He listed the Colts as a potential landing spot for Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who is going into the final year of his rookie contract. He also listed the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals as potential destinations.

Hamler is a prototypical vertical slot receiver — a player who can threaten deep at any time with a free release off the line. He may not be the most well-rounded receiver, but there are several teams in the league crying out for either the injection of speed, the threat deep downfield, or a slot option. His average depth of target was 24.9 yards downfield last season, and he had a career-low in yards per route run (1.06), as he was aligned out wide more often.

In fairness to Monson, he published the article before the news of Hamler’s torn pectoral muscle dropped, which is expected to sideline the speedster between 4-6 months.

The Colts need to add some competition for the slot role, especially an option who can get down the field in Shane Steichen’s offense.

But with the recent news about his injury, it’s unlikely the Colts will make a move for the former second-round pick unless it’s at an extreme value.

