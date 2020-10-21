Colts listed as ‘logical landing spot’ for WR John Ross

As the Indianapolis Colts work through the bye week, the trade deadline for the NFL will be coming up in a few weeks as teams look to make a playoff push.

Though the Colts typically aren’t active during the trade deadline, it’s always wise to be prepared for a potential move. With some help needed at wide receiver, the Colts were listed as a “logical landing spot” for Bengals wideout John Ross, who recently requested a trade.

Here’s what Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports said about the pairing:

Indianapolis is in need of another receiver to help open things up for T.Y. Hilton, who has yet to find the end zone through six games. Nevertheless, Hilton still leads the Colts with 20 receptions, while Zach Pascal is currently second on the team with 16 catches. Pascal’s two touchdown catches is tied with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the team lead. Rookie Michael Pittman and second-year wideout Parris Campbell have caught a combined 15 passes so far, and while both players may turn out to be good pros, the Colts could use an instant upgrade at receiver in order to stay in the thick of things in the AFC playoff race.

Ross’ speed is certainly intriguing, especially for a Colts offense that doesn’t seem to have too much of it. But since entering the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ross hasn’t done much to prove he’s a starter in the NFL.

Whether it was dealing with injuries his rookie season or simply failing to get on the field as he has in 2020, Ross hasn’t lived up to the billing of a first-round pick.

The Colts certainly do need some help at wide receiver. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. should be coming back after the bye week from a leg injury while Parris Campbell is on the injured reserve potentially for the rest of the season.

While Marcus Johnson has made a strong impact over the last few weeks, the Colts could make a move. It is unlikely, but nothing should be thrown out completely.

Ross’ speed would blend well with what the Colts want to do but trading for the 25-year-old won’t make the offense an elite unit. It would have to be a low-risk, high-reward deal to see if the TCU product can find a resurgence.

It’s unlikely to happen but as the trade deadline approaches, there is always the chance for some type of move.