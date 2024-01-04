Colts list three offensive linemen as questionable

The Colts list six players as questionable to play in Sunday's play-in game against the Texans.

Three offensive linemen — center Ryan Kelly (ankle), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) — are among those with an injury designation.

Smith is the only one of the three to have a full practice Thursday. Nelson and Kelly were limited. It was Kelly's only practice day, and Nelson missed Tuesday's session.

On Wednesday, Nelson became the first player in team history to earn Pro Bowl berths in each of his first six seasons.

He has played 1,074 snaps this season, more than any other player on Indianapolis' roster.

“He’s so, so important,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “So important to the success that we have had on offense, is how well Q has played.”

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (back), running back Zack Moss (forearm) and cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) also are questionable.

Moss was a full participant again Thursday, the second consecutive day he has practiced fully.