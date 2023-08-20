INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been placed in concussion protocol after suffering the injury during Wednesday’s joint practice against the Chicago Bears.

Leonard did not practice on Thursday. The linebacker did appear on the practice field to watch from the sidelines with the rest of the linebackers.

“He’s in the protocol, he got dinged up in the practice,” Steichen said after Saturday's game. “But he should be back soon.”

Leonard likely would not have played in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bears anyway. Nearly all of the Indianapolis starters did not play.

The Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard (53) gets hyped up for practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.

Up until Wednesday’s practice, Leonard had played in every practice of training camp, an important sign for a player coming off two surgeries to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on the nerves leading to his left leg.

Leonard has hit every marker in recovery from that injury, being cleared physically to open training camp, progressing to full contact and then starting the preseason opener against Buffalo.

His availability for Tuesday’s joint practice against Philadelphia, and Thursday’s preseason finale against the Eagles, remains unclear. An NFL player cannot be cleared from the concussion protocol until they have passed five steps: rest and recovery, light aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, non-contact drills and full contact.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard in concussion protocol