Colts linebacker having thumb surgery

The Colts knocked off the undefeated Bears yesterday, but they came out of it with some injuries they’ll have to monitor.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke is having surgery on his thumb today, per coach Frank Reich.

Coupled with linebacker Darius Leonard, who missed the second half yesterday with a groin injury, the Colts are suddenly thin at linebacker. Reich didn’t rule either player out for this week, saying he wanted to see what the practice week held.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo also suffered a rib injury, which Reich said the team will have to keep an eye on.

