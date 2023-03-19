Colts LG Quenton Nelson’s 2024 salary now guaranteed

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson got a nice birthday present in the form of his contract Sunday as his 2024 base salary is now fully guaranteed.

The three-time All-Pro guard hit a contract trigger Sunday that guaranteed his entire $19 million base salary for the 2024 season, according to Over The Cap.

Nelson was one of six Colts players to trigger a bonus or garuanteed salary Sunday.

While Nelson will only be making $6 million in base salary for the 2023 season, his numbers across the following three seasons jump dramatically.

His $19 million in base salary is now guaranteed while his 2025 base salary is $14.6 million and his 2026 base salary is $16 million. He also has a $2 million roster bonus due in each of his final two seasons.

While those numbers are high, there is no more guaranteed money in the deal following the 2024 season. So if the Colts need to resturcture, there will certainly be room to do so. With the salary cap projecting to increase, there may not need to be a massive need for that to happen, but the NFL is always full of surprises.

Nelson wasn’t quite himself during the 2022 season amid what was a disastrous campaign for the entire offense.

Hopefully, the new addition of Shane Steichen as head coach will help Nelson get back to his elite form for the remainder of his contract.

