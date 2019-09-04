Colts let quarterback Phillip Walker go

Now that the Colts have another eligible quarterback who needs all the practice snaps he can get, they no longer need Phillip Walker.

The Colts announced that they had released Walker from the practice squad to sign safety Rolan Milligan.

Milligan was in camp with the Colts this summer, and on their active roster and practice squad for a bit last year.

Walker has been on their practice squad the past two seasons, but after they signed Brian Hoyer this week to be Jacoby Brissett‘s backup, they apparently decided they didn’t need a third arm for practice, while they wait for Chad Kelly to finish his two-game suspension.