How the Colts’ lengthy coaching search could impact the Rams

There were only five head coaching jobs available this offseason and no team is doing more due diligence than the Indianapolis Colts. They’ve already interviewed several candidates twice, and they’re now considering doing a third round of meetings.

It’s rare for a team to interview a coach three times, but Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay want to make sure they get this hire right.

The Colts’ head coaching search seems completely unrelated to the Rams, but there is a connection between the two teams. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is a finalist for the job and has reportedly done “very well” in the interview process, making him “certainly one to watch.”

#Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay are conducting one of the more thorough searches we’ve seen. Lots of candidates and long in-person interviews (around 12 hours in some cases), so another round to make sure they’re comfortable with their pick would fit. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2023

The Colts fired interviewed Morris on January 13, so the Rams have been uncertain about his future for three weeks. That’s prevented them from looking at other candidates to potentially fill the vacancy if Morris gets hired by the Colts.

Jim Schwartz is now off the market, as is Vic Fangio. And in Denver, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is talking to Sean Payton about possibly staying on the coaching staff. Evero would be a natural fit in Los Angeles, returning to McVay’s staff as the defensive coordinator if Morris leaves.

Unfortunately, the Broncos may decide to keep Evero before the Rams even find out whether they have to replace Morris.

Steve Wilks is another coach on the market who would be a great hire by the Rams, but he could be picked up by another team – like the 49ers, who will interview him – before the Rams get a chance to talk to him.

Story continues

McVay would be thrilled for Morris if he does get hired by the Colts. But he would probably rather not have to replace his defensive coordinator again, especially with the job Morris has done the last two years.

The quicker the Colts can pick their next head coach, the quicker the Rams can sort out their staff.

List

Every Senior Bowl prospect drafted by the Rams since 2017

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire