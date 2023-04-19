Colts leapfrog Cardinals with trade in new mock draft

The NFL draft is a little more than a week away and the mock drafts are starting to get more interesting. Partially it is because more information is getting to some insiders and some seem to be playing out somewhat crazy scenarios.

In a new mock draft from NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, things play out pretty unfortunately for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has the third overall pick and seem to really want to trade out of it to acquire more talent.

However, in Schrager’s projections, the Houston Texans throw a monkeywrench into their plans. The Indianapolis Colts trade up to the second overall pick to select quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Cardinals then no longer have anyone willing to move up. Schrager doesn’t see anyone willing to move up for Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

The Cardinals select Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, who is “a safe and smart pick for a team that needs talent at just about every position.”

Anderson will make a nice addition to a defense that needs an impact pass rusher but the hope of getting more picks to replenish the roster is ruined by the Texans.

