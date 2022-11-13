Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that his team had special energy in their practices this week, but they didn’t show any of it early in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

They did not pick up a first down on three first quarter possessions and failed to convert a fourth down near midfield on their fourth drive of the game, but a turnover helped them finally get going. Defensive back Amik Robertson stripped Colts wideout Keke Coutee of the ball and linebacker Jayon Brown recovered near the Raiders’ 20-yard-line.

The Raiders drove 79 yards on 12 plays with Derek Carr finishing the possession with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau. The Colts had 58 seconds left after giving up that score and Matt Ryan completed three passes to move the ball to midfield. A couple of Jonathan Taylor runs set up a Chase McLaughlin field goal and the Colts are up 13-7 at the break.

It’s the first time they’ve led a game at halftime since Week 16 of last season.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday tabbed Ryan for the start after the Colts went with Sam Ehlinger in Frank Reich’s final two games. He’s 14-of-18 for 147 yards and Taylor has run 13 times for 54 yards.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has 11 carries for 51 yards and Carr is 11-of-16 for 79 yards.

Colts lead Raiders 13-7 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk