Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw one up for grabs early in the second quarter and it came down in T.Y. Hilton‘s hands for a go-ahead touchdown.

Wentz escaped pressure and heaved the ball toward two Colts receivers and two Raiders defensive backs in the end zone. Raiders Casey Hayward and Trevon Moehrig collided with Colts wideout Ashton Dulin as they went to pick the ball off and it caromed into Hilton’s hands for a 45-yard score.

It was the first Colts lead of the game and Michael Badgley‘s extra point extended it to 17-13 a few moments later.

Wentz is now 10-of-18 for 119 yards after opening the game 1-of-6 and the Colts are closer to booking a spot in the playoffs.

Colts take lead on deep shot to T.Y. Hilton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk