The Colts couldn’t do anything in the first half. They had 70 yards and three points.

But Dallis Flowers opened the second half by taking the kickoff 89 yards to the Pittsburgh 19 to set up the Colts’ first touchdown of the night, and it lit a fire under the offense. The Colts had 152 yards and 14 points in the third quarter and could have had another.

Jonathan Taylor ran for a 2-yard touchdown after Flowers set up the offense with good field position. That cut the Colts’ deficit to 16-10.

The Colts were at the Pittsburgh 1-yard line on their second drive of the half before Matt Ryan and Taylor couldn’t connect on a handoff. The fumble was charged to Ryan, but it could have gone to Taylor. Chris Wormley recovered for the Steelers.

Indianapolis went right back down the field, though, and six plays and 55 yards later, it had the lead. Michael Pittman caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan.

The Colts lead 17-16 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Steelers had no points, 18 yards and no first downs in the third quarter.

Colts lead 17-16 after dominant third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk