Colts lead 13-10 at halftime

The Chiefs have made their share of circus plays.

The Colts are unmoved, and are actually leading.

While they lack the same kind of sizzle, the Colts are up 13-10 n the Chiefs at halftime.

The teams traded turnovers in the first half — Tyrann Mathieu picked off Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but LeSean McCoy fumbled the ball away — and the stat sheet isn’t in Indy’s favor.

But running back Marlon Mack (62 yards) is allowing the Colts to play at their tempo, and they’re playing enough defense to keep the Chiefs in check.