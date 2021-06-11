Colts LBs ranked 5th in NFL entering 2021

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker unit was ranked fifth-best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus entering the 2021 season.

“The Colts’ unit is another that feeds off the star power of an individual. Darius Leonard has been one of the best linebackers in the game since he came into the league, and while 2020 wasn’t his finest season, he still finished the year with good PFF grades of at least 67.0 in every facet of play we measure. Bobby Okereke was significantly better as a rookie than in Year 2, but if he can steady the ship after an ugly sophomore campaign, the Colts will justify this spot.”

Being led by an All-Pro talent in Leonard certainly helps the case for the Colts to be in the top-five. Okereke moves into a full-time role as the MIKE linebacker, replacing Anthony Walker, who signed with the Browns during free agency.

There are some interesting questions of depth behind the two starters. Does E.J. Speed finally see some playing time on defense in his third year? Will Zaire Franklin be the SAM backer throughout the season?

The Colts simply could run more nickel packages but even then, there are questions about who will be the No. 3 cornerback in the room.

The linebacker position holds a crucial role in the Colts defense, and it will go a long way if they can continue playing like a top-five unit.

Related