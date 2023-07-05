Colts LB Zaire Franklin feels infusion of energy with young roster

The 2022 season was not kind to the Indianapolis Colts. A season filled with hope and pressure to deliver an AFC South title ended in disaster and a host of staff changes, including the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich.

With those changes, the Colts hired Shane Steichen to lead the team, inject immediate change, and weave energy into the roster core. Linebacker Zaire Franklin seems to notice some initial differences and loves the shift.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I would just say, to be honest, we’re just having a lot of fun. I would just say just the energy in the building, energy at practice,” Franklin told reporters at minicamp.

“Personally, I just feel like I’m really enjoying the team, enjoying our time together, and hopefully, that pays dividends when it’s time to put those pads on and play real football,” said Franklin.

The new wave of energy will be needed when the team takes on the early parts of the 2023 schedule. The team plays four division games in the first six weeks, including the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars twice.

From there, the team sees several games against the NFC South and AFC North before ending the season at home against the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

Additionally, the organization hasn’t won a division title since 2014 and hasn’t seen a Super Bowl since 2010, leaving high expectations.

Time is ticking, and owner Jim Irsay is watching.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire