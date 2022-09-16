Colts LB Shaquille Leonard to miss Week 2 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will be without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Sunday during a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leonard, 27, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday after missing the team’s season opener against the Houston Texans due to offseason back surgery. In his absence, the Colts held the Houston Texans offense in check in a 20-20 tie, but twice allowed Texans tight end O.J. Howard to get free near the end zone.

Texans TE OJ Howard registered a pair of scores in Wk 1 on just two targets, while playing 12 total snaps. Both TD's were outside-release seam routes to the boundary where Davis Mills found him wide open vs the Colts Red Zone Defense.#Texans #HoustonTexans #NFL pic.twitter.com/bmvwAFRDf3 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) September 16, 2022

In addition to being without their defensive leader, the Colts may also be missing defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Sunday with both listed as questionable.

Buckner, a two-time Pro Bowler, has never missed a game due to injury since joining the Colts, but sat out of practice this week with a hip injury. Pittman “felt a pain” in his injured quad Wednesday and sat out practice Thursday.

The Colts decided to scrap their Friday practice and hold a walkthrough instead.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire