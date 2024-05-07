Colts LB EJ Speed not concerned with contract status

Indianapolis Colts linebacker EJ Speed is entering a contract year, however, that’s not something that he’s worried about.

“No, I don’t think too much about it,” said Speed during his media availability. “As long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to all that stuff will work out itself. I’m trying to win something, actually.”

Speed got his start with the Colts by being a core special teams contributor. In 2022, his role on defense would increase, with Speed playing 316 snaps, and then last season, he was one of the starters, playing 730 defensive snaps.

In coverage, Speed was very good at bottling up pass catchers, limiting them to just 7.4 yards per catch. He really thrived as a run defender, with the 14th-best grade among all linebackers from PFF, while also ranking sixth in run-stop rate.

“Just getting more comfortable becoming me,” said Speed on where he wants to improve, “and just the little things that came with low repetitions just starting to flourish. I think I played well. There were sometimes where, somethings that I needed to work on.

“I analyzed those over the offseason, and I’m ready to correct them. Just keep going on with my career, man. It’s been a ride. Just keep going on and putting my best foot forward.”

Earlier in the offseason, the Colts did extend Speed’s running mate Zaire Franklin, which did help provide some longer-term stability to the linebacker position, with him now under contract through the 2027 season.

But who will be lining up next to Franklin in 2025 is a bit of an unknown right now.

Ronnie Harrison is a free agent after the upcoming season. I’m sure the hope is that rookie fifth-round pick Jaylon Carlies can take on a larger role at that time, although that’s not a given as he makes a position change from being a college safety to an NFL linebacker.

Grant Stuard and Segun Olubi have both been core special teams players, with Stuard also set to hit free agency in 2025. Both Franklin and Speed began their careers on special teams before becoming defensive starters, so the path has been paved for Stuard or Olubi to do the same, but I don’t know that the Colts are banking on that, either.

At any point between now and through the season, the Colts could choose to extend Speed. The theme this offseason for the Colts has been continuity, with GM Chris Ballard extending or re-signing many of his own players.

If Speed replicates what he did last season in Indianapolis, as he said, the contract stuff will work itself out.

“I was down in Dallas with my trainer, Mo Wells,” said Speed of his offseason. “We do a good job of just working on explosion, all the balance and stuff, just early stuff going on and then we come out here during OTAs and play football. I don’t want to give away my secrets, but it was a good offseason and I reached some goals and strived, it was cool.”

